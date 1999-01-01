TechTarget Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TTGT)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.495bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TTGT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- ISINUS87874R1005
Company Profile
TechTarget Inc publishes content that enables IT companies to reach targeted IT professionals and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process. Through its group of approximately 55 Web sites and events, TechTarget distributes free content to over 7.5 million members and collects information about its registered members that enables IT vendors to generate qualified sales leads. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Needham, Mass.TechTarget Inc operates websites that publishes content to help reach IT professionals and executives. It offers free content and primarily collects information about its registered members for IT vendors to generate qualified sales leads.