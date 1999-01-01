Company Profile

TechTarget Inc publishes content that enables IT companies to reach targeted IT professionals and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process. Through its group of approximately 55 Web sites and events, TechTarget distributes free content to over 7.5 million members and collects information about its registered members that enables IT vendors to generate qualified sales leads. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Needham, Mass.