Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It operates in two segments namely Power Equipment and Floor Care and Appliances. The company generates maximum revenue from the Power Equipment segment. Its Power Equipment segment includes sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional and industrial users. The products are available under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI and HOMELITE brands plus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It produces and markets accessories, hand tools, outdoor power equipment, among others. Its customers are based in North America, Europe and other countries.