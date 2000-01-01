Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It produces and markets accessories, hand tools, outdoor power equipment, among others. It operates in two segments, power equipment which includes the sale of all power tools and accessories to multiple industries; and floor care and appliances which include the sale of floor care and related products under the brands DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK to the original equipment manufacturers. Its customers are based in North America, Europe and other countries with North America being the highest revenue generating region.Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It produces and markets accessories, hand tools, outdoor power equipment, among others. Its customers are based in North America, Europe and other countries.