Company Profile

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, followed by copper, zinc, and oil sands. Teck ranks as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo.Teck Resources Ltd is a mining company whose activities include exploration, development, processing, smelting, refining and reclamation. It has operations in Canada, United States, Chile and Peru. The company's products are coal, copper, zinc and lead.