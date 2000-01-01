Tecnoquark Trust SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:TQT)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - TQT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TQT

  • Market Cap€4.950m
  • SymbolXMAD:TQT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105076006

Company Profile

Tecnoquark Trust SA is an industrial and engineering company. It offers solutions in the design and definition of industrial processes and tooling, serial manufacture of aeronautics parts and automation and robotisation of processes.

Latest TQT news

