Tecnoquark Trust SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:TQT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TQT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TQT
- Market Cap€4.950m
- SymbolXMAD:TQT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0105076006
Company Profile
Tecnoquark Trust SA is an industrial and engineering company. It offers solutions in the design and definition of industrial processes and tooling, serial manufacture of aeronautics parts and automation and robotisation of processes.