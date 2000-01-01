TEE Land Ltd (SGX:S9B)

APAC company
Market Info - S9B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - S9B

  • Market CapSGD72.390m
  • SymbolSGX:S9B
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F79993489

Company Profile

TEE Land Ltd is a real estate development company. The company is engaged in identifying, acquiring, designing, developing, launching and offering properties. It owns residential, commercial and industrial projects in Singapore.

Latest S9B news

