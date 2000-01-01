Company Profile

Teekay Corp is a US based company engaged in providing crude oil and gas marine transportation services. In addition, it also offers offshore oil production, storage, and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The company has three primary lines of business: offshore production (FPSO units), liquefied gas carriers (LNG and LPG carriers) and conventional tankers. It manages these businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation.Teekay Corp is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. It also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, mainly under long-term, fixed-rate contracts.