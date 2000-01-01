Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP is a provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. The company operates into three segments namely LNG (Liquefied natural gas), LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and Conventional tanker. It derives maximum revenue from the LNG segment. The majority of these services are provided through either a time-charter, voyage charter, and bareboat charter contract.