Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TOO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TOO

  • Market Cap$637.360m
  • SymbolNYSE:TOO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY8565J1010

Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners LP operates fleet of shuttle tanker ships which transport oil from offshore rigs to land. It also owns several storage vessels and oil tankers.

Latest TOO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .