Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.