Company Profile

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 62 television stations and more than 3 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. It generates revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services. The company's brands are JUSTICE NETWORK, QUEST, PREMION, and others.Tegna Inc is a media conglomerate engaged in broadcasting and digital services. The company was formerly part of Gannett, after the split has local stations like Cars.com, and CareerBuilder and operates daily newspapers in the US and UK.