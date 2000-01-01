Teho International Inc Ltd (SGX:5OQ)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 5OQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5OQ

  • Market CapSGD3.530m
  • SymbolSGX:5OQ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1Y15944495

Company Profile

Teho International Inc Ltd is an investment holding company. It has diversified its operations into two segments, being Marine and Offshore and Property Development.

Latest 5OQ news

