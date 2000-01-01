Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company committed to responsibly using our land and resources to meet the housing, employment, and lifestyle needs of Californians and create value for our shareholders. It has five segments namely commercial/industrial real estate development, resort/residential real estate development, mineral resources, farming, and ranch operations. The company generates revenue from farming and mineral resources.