TEK-Ocean Group Ltd (ASX:T3K) Share Price

T3K
TEK-Ocean Group Ltd
APAC company
Energy
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
TEK-Ocean Group Ltd delivers sustainable solutions to the oil and gas, marine, and renewable energy sectors. Its core services include Subsea services, Maritime services, Logistics and Shorebase, Consultancy and Personnel, Engineering and Project Management, Specialist Oilfield services, including Machine Shop, Workshop, Aftermarket, Asset Management, Preservation and Storage services.
ASX:T3K
AU0000166886
AUD
Loading Comparison
Latest T3K News