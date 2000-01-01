Tele Columbus AG (XETRA:TC1)

European company
  • Market Cap€378.330m
  • SymbolXETRA:TC1
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000TCAG172

Tele Columbus AG is a triple-play telecommunications company. It operates through two main segments, TV and Internet, and telephony and generates majority of its revenue in Germany.

