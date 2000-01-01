Tele2 AB B (OMX:TEL2 B)

European company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TEL2 B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TEL2 B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:TEL2 B
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0005190238

Company Profile

Tele2 is a Swedish telecom operator, generating most of the business in its domestic country. The company also operates in the Baltics and Germany. It has undergone a significant restructuring by merging its operations in the Netherlands with Deutsche Telekom's Dutch operations, exiting Kazakhstan, and acquiring Com Hem, the largest cable TV operator in Sweden. It is now a strong converged operator--offering wireless as well as fixed-line broadband, TV, and voice services--in its home market.Tele2 AB is a provider and operator of telecommunication systems in Europe. The company offers mobile communication services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services.

Latest TEL2 B news

