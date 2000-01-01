Tele2 AB B (OMX:TEL2 B)
Tele2 is a Swedish telecom operator, generating most of the business in its domestic country. The company also operates in the Baltics and Germany. It has undergone a significant restructuring by merging its operations in the Netherlands with Deutsche Telekom's Dutch operations, exiting Kazakhstan, and acquiring Com Hem, the largest cable TV operator in Sweden. It is now a strong converged operator--offering wireless as well as fixed-line broadband, TV, and voice services--in its home market.Tele2 AB is a provider and operator of telecommunication systems in Europe. The company offers mobile communication services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services.