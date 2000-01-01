Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA operates in the telecommunication service industry. The company provides "quadruple play" services, cable television services, Internet services, fixed telephony, and telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission and IT solutions outsourcing. The company provides its services in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and in the United States.