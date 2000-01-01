Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6033)
Company Info - 6033
- Market CapHKD1.086bn
- SymbolSEHK:6033
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- ISINKYG8741M1197
Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd is engaged in the retail sales and distribution of mobile phones, pre-paid SIM cards, distribution of mobile phones, Sales of pagers and Mango Devices and related services among others.