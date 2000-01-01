Company Profile

Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with 9 million retail and 8 million wholesale fixed-line subscribers, 31 million wireless customers, and close to 8 million retail broadband subscribers. Telecom Italia, the largest fix network owner in Italy, has been rolling out fiber to the home in order to better compete in the broadband market. It also has 55 million wireless subscribers in Brazil (24% market share) and has started building a broadband network in the country.Telecom Italia SpA is engaged in the communications sector. It specializes in providing fixed and mobile national and international telecommunications services.