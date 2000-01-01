Telecom Italia SpA Ordinary Shares (XETRA:TQI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TQI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TQI
- Market Cap€8.044bn
- SymbolXETRA:TQI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0003497168
Company Profile
Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with 9 million retail and 8 million wholesale fixed-line subscribers, 31 million wireless customers, and close to 8 million retail broadband subscribers. Telecom Italia, the largest fix network owner in Italy, has been rolling out fiber to the home in order to better compete in the broadband market. It also has 55 million wireless subscribers in Brazil (24% market share) and has started building a broadband network in the country.Telecom Italia SpA is engaged in the communications sector. It specializes in providing fixed and mobile national and international telecommunications services.