Company Profile

Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with 10.8 million retail and 8.1 million wholesale fixed-line subscribers, 31 million wireless customers, and 7.6 million retail broadband subscribers. This makes it the largest operator in each category, even after the merger of Wind and 3 Italia. TI has been rolling out fiber to the home in order to better compete in the broadband market, where several operators are building networks. It also has 57.9 million wireless subscribers in Brazil (24.6% market share) and has started building a broadband network in the country. TI's objectives are to stabilize its business, increase free cash flow, and reduce debt.Telecom Italia SpA is engaged in the communications sector. It specializes in providing fixed and mobile national and international telecommunications services.