Telecom Plus PLC is a telecommunications and utilities company that provides mobile services, fixed line services, Internet services, and gas and electricity services. It operates in two segments namely, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. Customer Acquisition comprises sales of equipment including mobile phone handsets and wireless internet routers. Customer Management is engaged in the supply of fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, internet services and home insurance to residential and small business customers.