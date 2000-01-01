Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3997)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3997
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3997
- Market CapHKD202.780m
- SymbolSEHK:3997
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG873111093
Company Profile
Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd is based in Hong Kong which provides repair and refurbishment services. Their services are used by corporate customers comprising manufacturers of mobile phones and personal electronic products.