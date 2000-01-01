Company Profile

Teleflex is a provider of medical technology products. The company primarily design, develop, manufacture and supply single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. Its operating segments are based on geographical regions namely Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) as well as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services). The company derives a majority of revenue from the Americas.Teleflex Inc designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.