Company Profile

Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson is a telecom services provider based in Sweden. It provides wireless telecommunication solutions globally.