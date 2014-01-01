Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Registered Shares (XETRA:O2D)
- Market Cap€6.762bn
- SymbolXETRA:O2D
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1J5RX9
Telefonica Deutschland O2 is the German subsidiary of Telefonica, which owns 69% of the company’s stock. Following the E-Plus acquisition in 2014, O2 became one of the largest wireless operators in Germany. O2 is required to offer competitors access to its network as a condition of the regulator’s approval of its merger with E-Plus.The firm does not have its own fixed-line network but resells capacity from Deutsche Telekom. In 2019, the firm signed a wholesale agreement with Vodafone to access its cable network.Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG is a wireless operator in Germany with over 40 million subscribers. It also has over 2 million broadband and fixed-line telephone customers.