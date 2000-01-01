Company Profile

Telefonica SA is the incumbent fixed-line and wireless telephone operator in Spain, which accounts for about a quarter of revenue. It is the second- largest wireless carrier in the United Kingdom (14% of revenue). Telefonica Deutschland, it's 69%-owned German business (15% of revenue), is the largest wireless operator in the country. The remainder of the business includes substantial fixed-line and wireless assets in Latin America. The firm's 74%-owned subsidiary in Brazil (20% of revenue ) is the largest wireless carrier in the country and second- largest Internet access provider. Telefonica also generates significant revenue in Argentina (5%), Chile (4%), and Peru (4%).Telefonica SA is a telecommunications group which provides fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, internet, data traffic, pay TV and other digital services. It serves over 300 million clients across more than 20 countries.