Telekom Austria AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:TA1)
Company Profile
Telekom Austria is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from four primary business units: fixed-line services, the sale of fixed-line equipment, mobile services, and the sale of mobile equipment. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. The majority of company's revenue is generated from the fixed-line and mobile services across these regions. Austria generates the most revenue across all four business units among all services regions. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider in Austria as well as Central and Eastern Europe. It generates revenue from the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband, multimedia, data, and IT and wholesale services.