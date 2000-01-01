Company Profile

Telekom Austria is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from four primary business units: fixed-line services, the sale of fixed-line equipment, mobile services, and the sale of mobile equipment. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. The majority of company's revenue is generated from the fixed-line and mobile services across these regions. Austria generates the most revenue across all four business units among all services regions. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.