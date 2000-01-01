Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband, multimedia, data, and IT and wholesale services. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. However, the majority of company revenue is derived from Austria. Services offered within Austria include fixed-line voice, mobile, broadband services, data, and information technology solutions to companies. Within Bulgaria and Croatia, the company generates revenue from providing broadband, mobile, and fixed-line voice services. However, in Belarus revenue is generated from the provision of mobile services. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.