Company Profile

Teleperformance SE is a provider of outsourced customer experience management services. The company offers customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance's services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The largest service type by revenue, customer care, provides new product cross- and up-selling services, billing explanations and payment applications, technical assistance, complaint handling, and proactive outreach. Revenue by contact type is highly focused on inbound calls.Teleperformance SE is engaged in providing companies with solutions in customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, debt collection, social media and business process outsourcing.