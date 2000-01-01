Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TDS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TDS
- Market Cap$2.793bn
- SymbolNYSE:TDS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS8794338298
Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications service company providing telecommunications services to wireless customers and wireline and cable connections.