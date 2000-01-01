Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TDS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TDS

  • Market Cap$2.793bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TDS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8794338298

Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications service company providing telecommunications services to wireless customers and wireline and cable connections.

Latest TDS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .