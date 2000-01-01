Company Profile

TELES AG Informationstechnologien is engaged in mobile services, network migration services, the provider of communication solutions for carriers, interconnect and cloud solutions for network operators. The company also offers Soft switches Internet Protocol (IP) networks, project consulting services, and training services. Geographically it operates through the region of Germany, Austria, Europe and middle east. Most of its revenue is generated from the communications solutions for carriers and business customers.TELES AG Informationstechnologien is a German-based company engaged in the provision of communications solutions for carriers and business customers.