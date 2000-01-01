TELES AG Informationstechnologien (XETRA:TLIK)
Share Price Chart
Company Info - TLIK
- Market Cap€4.190m
- SymbolXETRA:TLIK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINDE0007454902
Company Profile
TELES AG Informationstechnologien is engaged in the providing of communication solutions, network infrastructure solutions, and technologies that cover a wide range of subscribers, landline replacement to network operators. It also offers Consulting and Training services. The company's products include Voice Application Server, Softswitch, and others. The company operates in DACH(Germany, Switzerland, and Austria) Europe, the middle east, and other parts of the world.TELES AG Informationstechnologien is a German-based company engaged in the provision of communications solutions for carriers and business customers.