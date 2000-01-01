Telesia SpA (MTA:TLS)

European company
  • Market Cap€7.350m
  • SymbolMTA:TLS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005240046

Company Profile

Telesia SpA is a media company. It offers TV channels in the airport, metro, trains, buses and motorways. It also offers mobile information multimedia solutions for local public transport companies.

