Company Profile

Television Francaise 1 SA is a television broadcasting company. The firm operates numerous television channels, including TF1, which is the company's flagship channel that broadcasts a variety of television programming. Additionally, the company controls other channels such as LCI, which focuses on news and current events, and Eurosport, the company's sports broadcasting segment. Television Francaise 1 SA is also involved in television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in France.Television Francaise 1 SA is a television broadcasting firm based in France. It is engaged in television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services.