Television Francaise 1 SA (EURONEXT:TFI)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TFI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TFI

  • Market Cap€1.026bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TFI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000054900

Company Profile

Television Francaise 1 SA is a television broadcasting company. The firm operates numerous television channels, including TF1, which is the company's flagship channel that broadcasts a variety of television programming. Additionally, the company controls other channels such as LCI, which focuses on news and current events, and Eurosport, the company's sports broadcasting segment. Television Francaise 1 SA is also involved in television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in France.Television Francaise 1 SA is a television broadcasting firm based in France. It is engaged in television and film production, publishing, as well as social media services.

Latest TFI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .