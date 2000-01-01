Televista SA (EURONEXT:MLVST)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLVST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLVST

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLVST
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011076595

Company Profile

Televista SA produces television programming. The group's business is built Télévista of the following divisions: Editing TV offers multi-media lifestyle; Edit channels for third parties.

Latest MLVST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .