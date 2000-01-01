Televista SA (EURONEXT:MLVST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLVST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLVST
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLVST
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0011076595
Company Profile
Televista SA produces television programming. The group's business is built Télévista of the following divisions: Editing TV offers multi-media lifestyle; Edit channels for third parties.