Company Profile

Telia is the incumbent telecom operator in Sweden and one of the dominant players in Finland and Norway. Its home market, Sweden, represents more than 40% of its revenue. Besides extensive operations in these countries, the firm has assets in Denmark and in the Baltic region. Its subscriber base reached 24 million in 2018, of which 17 million are mobile subscriptions. The firm divested its outstanding operations in Eurasia in 2018 following alleged corruption linked to local partners and disappointing performance that was exacerbated by tough economic and market conditions. The firm’s strategy has been to focus on connectivity (high-quality, cost-efficient network) and convergence (bundling of fixed and mobile offerings).Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services to its customers from the Nordic countries to Nepal.