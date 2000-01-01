Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TLGT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TLGT

  • Market Cap$26.680m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TLGT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87960W1045

Company Profile

Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. It markets and sells generic topical and branded generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada.

Latest TLGT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .