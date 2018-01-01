Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGTQ) Share Price

TLGTQ
Teligent Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
XNAS
Company Profile
Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. It markets and sells generic topical and branded generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada.
NASDAQ:TLGTQ
US87960W2035
