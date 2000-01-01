Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:TLX)

Company Info - TLX

  • Market CapAUD334.100m
  • SymbolASX:TLX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TLX2

Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of molecularly-targeted radiation therapy to address the clinical unmet needs in the management of prostate, renal and glioblastoma cancer.

