Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TELL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TELL
- Market Cap$1.639bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TELL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS87968A1043
Company Profile
Tellurian Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in building a natural gas business that includes 26 mtpa production from Driftwood LNG, trading of LNG cargoes, and development.