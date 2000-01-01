Tellza Inc (TSE:TEL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TEL
- Market CapCAD8.220m
- SymbolTSE:TEL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINCA87975A1057
Company Profile
Tellza Inc is a Canada based company involved in telecom services. The company, along with telecom provides real time solutions, big data management, artificial intelligence, secure and resilient infrastructure.