Tellza Inc (TSE:TEL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TEL

  • Market CapCAD8.220m
  • SymbolTSE:TEL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA87975A1057

Company Profile

Tellza Inc is a Canada based company involved in telecom services. The company, along with telecom provides real time solutions, big data management, artificial intelligence, secure and resilient infrastructure.

Latest TEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .