Company Profile

Telstra is Australia’s largest telecommunications entity, with material market shares in voice, mobile, data and Internet, spanning retail, corporate and wholesale segments. Its fixed-line copper network will gradually be wound down as the government-owned National Broadband Network rolls out to all Australian households, but the group will be compensated accordingly. Investments into network applications and services, media, technology and overseas are being made to replace the expected lost fixed-line earnings longer term, whole continuing cost-cuts are also critical.Telstra Corp Ltd is a telecommunications and technology company which offers a full range of communications services including mobility solutions, cloud services, cloud collaboration, network and collaboration consulting.