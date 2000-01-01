TEM Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8346)

Market Info - 8346

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8346

  • Market CapHKD47.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:8346
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

TEM Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of wire/cable harnesses and power supply cords assembled products. It also sells terminals and connectors. The company's products are used in home appliances, consumer appliances, and industrial products.

