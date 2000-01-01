Tembo Gold Corp (TSX:TEM)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD2.670m
  • SymbolTSX:TEM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA87974N1087

Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp is a junior mineral exploration company, engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Tanzania. Its project includes the Tembo Gold property including Ngula 1, Nyakagwe East and Nyakagwe Village.

