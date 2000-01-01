Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TEM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TEM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LI31
Company Profile
Tempest Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration of precious metals, base metals, and energy metals. The projects include Range Project, Messenger Project, Windarling Project, Rocky Hill Project, and Warriedar Project.Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration Pty Ltd is a lithium minerals exploration company. Its projects include Nevada project, Yilgarn Projects, Eucla project and Lithium Brine project.