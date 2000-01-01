Company Profile

Tempest Security AB provides solutions for security, protection, and service. The company's solutions include everything from security guards and guards to receptionists and caretakers, specially trained security personnel, installation of alarm and monitoring technology, training staff and much more. It offers services in the various divisions which include real estate, hotels, and restaurants, industry, offices, shops and malls, state and municipalities as well as individuals. Geographically, the business activities are functioned through the regions of Sweden.