Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TPH

  • Market CapCAD156.870m
  • SymbolTSE:TPH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8798542061

Company Profile

Temple Hotels Inc owns hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Its segments include Fort McMurray, Other Alberta, and Other Canada.

Latest TPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .