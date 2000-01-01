Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TPX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TPX
- Market Cap$1.951bn
- SymbolNYSE:TPX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS88023U1016
Company Profile
Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). The majority of net sales is derived from retail. Some major brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases.