Company Profile

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. The company’s production facilities are located primarily in the U.S., Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris’ premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deepwater offshore as well as horizontal shale wells.Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer of welded steel casing and tubing for oil and gas drilling projects. The company also manufactures various diameter pipes for oil and gas transportation projects and other industrial uses.