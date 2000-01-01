Tenax International SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:TNX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TNX
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolMTA:TNX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINIT0005428898
Company Profile
Tenax International SpA is engaged in designing and production of low-voltage electric road sweepers and street washers in Italy. The company also offers pre-owned street washers and road sweepers.