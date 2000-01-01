Tenax International SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:TNX)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TNX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TNX

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolMTA:TNX
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005428898

Company Profile

Tenax International SpA is engaged in designing and production of low-voltage electric road sweepers and street washers in Italy. The company also offers pre-owned street washers and road sweepers.

Latest TNX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .